Traffic delays on Route 9 in Stafford Township after overnight crash
Traffic delays on Route 9 in Stafford Township after overnight crash

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police said to expect delays on Route 9 Saturday morning after an overnight crash.

In a Twitter post, Stafford Township Police said that the delays would be in the area of Beachview Avenue and Silo Road as utility crews make repairs.

Traffic was rerouted, but the roadway is now open. 

More details on the crash were not immediately available. 

