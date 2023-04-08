Officials announced a series of delays set for Atlantic County starting Monday.

In Egg Harbor Township, mobile striping operations will be taking place beginning Monday on several roadways from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather pending. Those operations will take place on:

Ocean Heights Avenue, between Zion Road and the Garden State Parkway

Zion Road, between Explorer Lane and Bargaintown Road

Fire Road, between Zion and Mill roads

Also in EHT, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority issued these advisories from Monday through Friday, weather pending:

Mill Road: A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Fire Road and Patcong Drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ocean Heights: A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Steelmanville Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Steelmanville Road: A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zion Road: A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Longport

On Monday and Tuesday, a single-lane traffic pattern will be in effect on Ventnor Avenue between 29th Avenue to the JFK Bridge, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for county concrete improvements. At times, a westbound detour will be in place from 29th Avenue to Sunset Avenue, and at other times, an eastbound detour will be in place from 27th Avenue to Atlantic Avenue. Local side streets will be intermittently closed.

On Thursday and Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ventnor Avenue from JFK Bridge in EHT to 29th Avenue in Longport from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for county milling and paving. Intersecting streets will be closed, and a single lane will be maintained along Ventnor Avenue within project limits.

Hammonton

From Monday through Friday, a detour will be in effect on Third Street between Fairview Avenue and Old Forks Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for county road widening work. Local traffic will be allowed in the northbound direction from Fairview Avenue only. Local side street closures will be in effect during work hours.

