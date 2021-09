Traffic delays expected throughout Atlantic County for Ironman 70.3 triathlon Sept. 12

ATLANTIC CITY — Police announced Wednesday a traffic plan for the Ironman 70.3 triathlon set to take place Sept. 12 in the resort.

The triathlon — a three-leg race that includes swim, bike and run portions — will take place throughout Atlantic County, beginning and ending in Atlantic City. The swim will take place in the bay off Bader Field, the bike segment will travel offshore and back to the resort, and the run will finish along the Boardwalk in Atlantic City and Ventnor.

Roads will be heavily impacted, police said. In Atlantic City, motorists traveling on and crossing Albany Avenue will experience heavy delays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, heavy foot traffic is expected on the Boardwalk between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Police will assist with traffic along Albany Avenue.

Atlantic City Expressway exits 1 through 5 will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those entering Ventnor, Margate, Longport and Brigantine from the Black Horse Pike should plan to use West End Avenue or the toll road into Margate to avoid Albany Avenue.

Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township should expect traffic delays and detours along Delilah Road, Westcoat Road, Fire/Bargaintown/Steelmanville Road and New Road from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.