Traffic delays expected Saturday in Atlantic City due to Triathlon
Atlantic City Triathlon Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Atlantic City Triathlon Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

 Claire Lowe

Familiarizing yourself with race-day conditions is important to prevent injuries during triathlons.

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials have released information on the impact Saturday's triathlon will have on nearby traffic.

From 5 to 11 a.m., the 10th annual Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Atlantic City Triathlon will have more than 1,300 athletes swimming in the back bay off Bader Field, biking along U.S. Route 40/322 and the Atlantic City Expressway, and running over the Albany Avenue bridge onto the Boardwalk.

During this time, Exits 2, 4 and 5 on the expressway will be closed. On Route 40/322 and Albany Avenue, expect delays between 7 and 11 a.m. Additionally, drivers are advised not to use the Black Horse Pike to enter or exit the city. Use the expressway instead, or, if you wish to avoid tolls, the White Horse Pike through Absecon.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

