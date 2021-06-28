 Skip to main content
Traffic delays expected as work continues near Cotton Mill Bridge
MAYS LANDING — There will be an alternating traffic pattern this week as work continues in the area of the Cotton Mill Bridge, Hamilton Township Police said.

The work follows the reopening of the bridge Friday after it was fully replaced, a $6.5 million project. 

Atlantic County contributed $2.8 million for the project and remainder was funded by the state.

The alternating pattern will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Expect delays. 

The original Cotton Mill Bridge was built in 1940. It is located in downtown Mays Landing near Mill Street and the Lake Lenape dam and runs over the Great Egg Harbor River.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

