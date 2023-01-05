Traffic changes planned in Hamilton Township on Friday

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Guiderail repairs Friday will require traffic pattern changes likely to affect commutes, Atlantic County officials said.
A lane closure will be in place at Weymouth and Weymouth-Elwood roads from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., officials said Thursday in a news release.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will also be in effect on Millville Avenue between Pittsburgh and Wheeling avenues, at the South River bend, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., officials said.
Traffic directors will be at both work sites to assist drivers. Minor delays are possible, officials said.
All work is weather permitting.
— Eric Conklin
