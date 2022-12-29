Traffic changes planned for Tuckahoe Road next week

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Both a detour and lane changes are expected next week as contractors repave a less than mile-long section of Tuckahoe Road, Cape May County officials said Thursday.

Eastbound traffic starting Wednesday will be taken by detour onto Butter Road before being directed to Route 9. Eastbound traffic will be banned on Tuckahoe between Butter Road and Redwood Avenue during construction, the county said in a news release.

Access for residents, however, will be maintained, officials said.

Eastbound lanes will shift to the westbound side Thursday while milling and leveling work is finished, officials said.

Final surface paving is anticipated for Friday, at which time westbound traffic will continue flowing but will be shifted into the eastbound lane at some point while that portion of the project is completed, officials said.

Officials expect resurfacing work to be done by Friday night.

Two-way traffic will resume each night upon completion of the day’s work activities, officials said.

About a 1-inch differential between the new leveling course and existing pavement along the center is expected Wednesday.

No differential should be in place Wednesday and Thursday nights; however, the centerline will still be delineated with temporary reflectors until the permanent striping is painted the week of Jan. 9, officials said.