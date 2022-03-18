Traffic changes on Bayshore Road in Lower Township expected this week

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Milling and base course paving work on Bayshore Road will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, closing the road to traffic in places.

Traffic pattern changes will be in place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Base paving is expected to be completed by Tuesday evening, Cape May County officials said Thursday.

Motorists heading south on Bayshore Road approaching Fishing Creek Road will be permitted to continue traveling south; however, they will be moved into the northbound lane. Northbound traffic will be closed along Bayshore Road from Townbank Road to Charles Street during the paving operation, officials said in a news release.

Traffic heading north on Bayshore will be detoured at Townbank east to Shunpike Road, then north on Shunpike to Fishing Creek Road. Traffic will continue north along Fishing Creek back to Bayshore.

No through traffic will be permitted along Bayshore Road heading north between Townbank Road and Charles Street during construction, officials said.

Work will continue Tuesday, when southbound traffic will be uninterrupted by work to the northbound lane, officials said.

After the completion of the base paving, normal traffic patterns will resume. Local traffic will be maintained, and residents will have access to their homes; however, drivers wanting to access their homes will not be permitted to do so from a northbound direction, officials said.

All businesses will remain open and have access; however, access will be restricted periodically due to asphalt placement, officials said.

