 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic changes on Bayshore Road in Lower Township expected next week

  • 0
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Milling and base course paving work on Bayshore Road will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, closing the road to traffic in places.

Traffic pattern changes will be in place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Base paving is expected to be completed by Tuesday evening, Cape May County officials said Thursday.

Motorists heading south on Bayshore Road approaching Fishing Creek Road will be permitted to continue traveling south; however, they will be moved into the northbound lane. Northbound traffic will be closed along Bayshore Road from Townbank Road to Charles Street during the paving operation, officials said in a news release.

Traffic heading north on Bayshore will be detoured at Townbank east to Shunpike Road, then north on Shunpike to Fishing Creek Road. Traffic will continue north along Fishing Creek back to Bayshore. 

No through traffic will be permitted along Bayshore Road heading north between Townbank Road and Charles Street during construction, officials said.

People are also reading…

Work will continue Tuesday, when southbound traffic will be uninterrupted by work to the northbound lane, officials said.

After the completion of the base paving, normal traffic patterns will resume. Local traffic will be maintained, and residents will have access to their homes; however, drivers wanting to access their homes will not be permitted to do so from a northbound direction, officials said.

All businesses will remain open and have access; however, access will be restricted periodically due to asphalt placement, officials said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Time-lapse video shows slow-moving landslide in Alaska national park

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News