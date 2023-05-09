PLEASANTVILLE — Drivers should expect a change in traffic patterns for the rest of the week as a part of Main Street will be closed to due to construction.
From Wednesday to Friday, a detour will be in place on Main Street between the Black Horse Pike and Ansley Boulevard, officials said in a news release.
The temporary route will be active between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for utility work.
Also, from Wednesday to Friday, paving work at intersections of Old Tilton Road, between Hingston Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and Route 9 in Pleasantville, will cause some street closures.
The work is being done between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., officials said.
Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
