Traffic advisory set for Ocean Heights Ave. in EHT

From Monday to Wednesday, an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, between Steelmanville Road and Blackman Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting, for work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.
Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Contact: 609-272-7239
