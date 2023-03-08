EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — On Thursday and Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Carriage House Lane from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, for installation and restoration of concrete driveway aprons, Atlantic County said Wednesday.
Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
