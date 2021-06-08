Traffic advisory issued for Wrangleboro Road in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Emergency traffic signal repairs require a lane shift from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday in the southbound lane of Wrangleboro Road at Timber Glen Drive, Atlantic County said Monday.
The work will be done weather permitting, said Linda Gilmore, spokesperson for the county. Motorists are advised to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Visit aclink.org for a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads.
— Vincent Jackson
