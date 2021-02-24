Traffic advisory in effect for Middle Thorofare Bridge

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police on Wednesday announced a road closure on the Middle Thorofare Bridge beginning 6 p.m. Thursday.
The closure will be in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for emergency repairs at the south abutment due to a sinkhole in the road, the release said.
The Middle Thorofare Bridge connects the Diamond Beach section of the township with the mainland.
Work on the Diamond Beach side of the bridge began Wednesday. A single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect until March 13. No tolls will be collected during that period.
— Ahmad Austin
