Traffic Advisory for Mill Road in Absecon in effect this week

There will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern in on Mill Road in Absecon between Holly Road and Ohio Avenue this week, according to an Atlantic County traffic advisory.
The new traffic pattern, necessitated by county road work, will run from Monday through Friday this week lasting each day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Drivers and other motorists may experience delays and should schedule their commute accordingly or look for an alternate route. Weather may impact the road-work schedule.
A complete list of Atlantic County traffic advisories can be found at the www.aclink.org website.
Contact Chris Doyle
