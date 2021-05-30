 Skip to main content
Traffic advisories this week for Atlantic County
Traffic advisories this week for Atlantic County

Traffic advisories have been issued this week for work that will be done by Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township and Ventnor and by the N.J. Turnpike Authority also in Egg Harbor Township.

A traffic advisory has been issued for the Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor, said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County spokeswoman.

Beginning today and continuing for approximately one week, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will remain in effect 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Dorset Avenue Bridge, weather permitting, for county bridge work.

Traffic directors will be on site to assist. Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

A traffic advisory also has been issued for Westcoat Road in Egg Harbor Township, Gilmore said.

Today through Thursday, a detour will be in effect for westbound traffic on Westcoat Road at CR 651 in Egg Harbor Township. Motorists will be detoured to Delilah Road. Eastbound traffic will be permitted in a single lane.

On Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Westcoat Road between Delilah Road and CR 651.

Delays may be experienced. Motorists should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

Traffic advisories have been issued for work that will be done in Egg Harbor Township by the N.J. Turnpike Authority, Gilmore said.

A detour remains in effect 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire Road and Old Zion Road. Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

On Tuesday through Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Zion Road, between Bargaintown Road and Old Zion Road, weather permitting.

Today through Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, weather permitting.

A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. today through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday on Ocean Heights Avenue, between Steelmanville Road and Blackman Road, weather permitting.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

