Traffic advisories this week for Atlantic County

Traffic advisories have been issued this week for work that will be done by Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township and Ventnor and by the N.J. Turnpike Authority also in Egg Harbor Township.

A traffic advisory has been issued for the Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor, said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County spokeswoman.

Beginning today and continuing for approximately one week, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will remain in effect 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Dorset Avenue Bridge, weather permitting, for county bridge work.

Traffic directors will be on site to assist. Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

A traffic advisory also has been issued for Westcoat Road in Egg Harbor Township, Gilmore said.

Today through Thursday, a detour will be in effect for westbound traffic on Westcoat Road at CR 651 in Egg Harbor Township. Motorists will be detoured to Delilah Road. Eastbound traffic will be permitted in a single lane.

On Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Westcoat Road between Delilah Road and CR 651.