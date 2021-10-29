 Skip to main content
Traffic advisories set in Atlantic County next week
Atlantic County advised motorists of a series of delays and alternating traffic patterns next week.

An alternating traffic pattern will be in effect Monday through Friday on Egg Harbor/Green Bank Road in Mullica Township, between Green Bank and Clarks Landing roads, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving work.

Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville will have various traffic patterns from Monday to Thursday. Police will be on site to assist. 

  • Monday: A westbound detour will be in place on Delilah between Fire Road in EHT and Route 9 in Pleasantville from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday: A lane shift pattern will be in effect on Delilah between Fire and Doughty roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday: A lane shift pattern will be in effect at Delilah and Doughty roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday: A lane shift pattern will be in effect at Mill and Fire roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There also will be alternate traffic patterns Monday through Friday on three different roads in Egg Harbor Township.

  • A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road, between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All traffic delays are weather permitting. Motorists are asked to plan travel time accordingly or seek alternate routes. For more information, visit aclink.org.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

