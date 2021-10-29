Traffic advisories set in Atlantic County next week

Atlantic County advised motorists of a series of delays and alternating traffic patterns next week.
An alternating traffic pattern will be in effect Monday through Friday on Egg Harbor/Green Bank Road in Mullica Township, between Green Bank and Clarks Landing roads, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving work.
Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville will have various traffic patterns from Monday to Thursday. Police will be on site to assist.
- Monday: A westbound detour will be in place on Delilah between Fire Road in EHT and Route 9 in Pleasantville from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday: A lane shift pattern will be in effect on Delilah between Fire and Doughty roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: A lane shift pattern will be in effect at Delilah and Doughty roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: A lane shift pattern will be in effect at Mill and Fire roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Police are investigating a pair of robberies in Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing involvi…
There also will be alternate traffic patterns Monday through Friday on three different roads in Egg Harbor Township.
- A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road, between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All traffic delays are weather permitting. Motorists are asked to plan travel time accordingly or seek alternate routes. For more information, visit aclink.org.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.