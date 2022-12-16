Traffic advisories set for Hamilton Township

Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories Friday for the following week in Hamilton Township:
On Monday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Millville Avenue (aka Mays Landing-Bears Head Road) between Pittsburgh and Wheeling avenues at the South River bend from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for bridge repairs and guiderail replacement. Traffic directors will be on site to assist.
From Monday through Wednesday, a detour will remain in effect for all but local traffic on Farragut Avenue between River Road and Main Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for road resurfacing.
Patrons of the Atlantic County Library and Gaskill Park will not have access to the Farragut Avenue parking lots. Parking will be available in the county lot on Second Street behind the historic county courthouse.
All work is weather permitting. Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
