Traffic advisories set for EHT beginning Monday

Egg Harbor Township announced Friday a handful of traffic advisories for next week.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, lane reductions will be in place in both directions along English Creek Avenue between Black Horse Pike (Rt. 322) and Delilah Road.

Mill Road: A detour remains in effect 24 hours a day for the time being in the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads.

Zion Road: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.

Steelmanville Road: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road.

Ocean Heights Avenue: A one-lane, alternating traffic patter will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads.

Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. All road work is weather permitting. For a complete list of traffic advisories, go to aclink.org.

