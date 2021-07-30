 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic advisories set for EHT beginning Monday
0 comments

Traffic advisories set for EHT beginning Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Egg Harbor Township announced Friday a handful of traffic advisories for next week.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, lane reductions will be in place in both directions along English Creek Avenue between Black Horse Pike (Rt. 322) and Delilah Road.

Mill Road: A detour remains in effect 24 hours a day for the time being in the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads.

Zion Road: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.

Steelmanville Road: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road.

Ocean Heights Avenue: A one-lane, alternating traffic patter will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads.

Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. All road work is weather permitting. For a complete list of traffic advisories, go to aclink.org.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Underground lakes on Mars might not be filled with water

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News