Traffic advisories set for Egg Harbor Township next week

The eastbound lane of Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township continues to be closed to traffic, Atlantic County officials said Friday.

Until further notice, Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads will have a detour in place 24 hours a day. Motorists should use the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

Other traffic advisories take effect starting Monday:

Zion Road: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday. From 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, Zion Road will be closed to all traffic.

Steelmanville Road: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ocean Heights Avenue: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All advisories are weather permitting. For more information, visit aclink.org.

Ventnor: South Newport Avenue will shift to being a northbound-only street this week, the city said Thursday.

The change is expected to take effect on or about Tuesday, the city said.

After the change, traffic will cease to flow south on the street. Traffic will run north from Atlantic Avenue to Ventnor Avenue, the city said.

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

