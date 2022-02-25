 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic advisories set for Egg Harbor Township beginning Monday

  • 0
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Those traveling in Egg Harbor Township are to expect delays beginning Monday, Atlantic County announced Friday.

A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on ocean Heights Avenue, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A full detour will be in effect from 6 p.m. to  4 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road, between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

A full detour will be in effect on Mill Road, between Fire and Old Zion roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police and traffic directors will be on site to assists motorists and provide access to Patcong Road. All advisories are weather permitting. For more information, go to aclink.org.

People are also reading…

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentine scientists discover new dinosaur species

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News