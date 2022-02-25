Traffic advisories set for Egg Harbor Township beginning Monday

Those traveling in Egg Harbor Township are to expect delays beginning Monday, Atlantic County announced Friday.

A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on ocean Heights Avenue, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A full detour will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road, between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

A full detour will be in effect on Mill Road, between Fire and Old Zion roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police and traffic directors will be on site to assists motorists and provide access to Patcong Road. All advisories are weather permitting. For more information, go to aclink.org.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

