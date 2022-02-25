Traffic advisories set for Egg Harbor Township beginning Monday

Those traveling in Egg Harbor Township are to expect delays beginning Monday, Atlantic County announced Friday.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on ocean Heights Avenue, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A full detour will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road, between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
A full detour will be in effect on Mill Road, between Fire and Old Zion roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Police and traffic directors will be on site to assists motorists and provide access to Patcong Road. All advisories are weather permitting. For more information, go to aclink.org.
People are also reading…
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.