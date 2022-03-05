Traffic advisories set for Egg Harbor Township beginning Monday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — There will be a series of traffic advisories in place beginning Monday in the township.
The eastbound lane of Mill Road will be closed between Fire and Old Zion roads 24 hours a day beginning Monday. The westbound lane will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist motorists and provide access to Patcong Road.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road, between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
All events are weather permitting.
