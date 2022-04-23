Traffic advisories set for Egg Harbor Township beginning Monday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A series of traffic advisories will be in place for the township next week.

A single-lane, shoulder-closure traffic pattern will be in effect for northbound traffic on English Creek Avenue between Bailey Court and the Black Horse Pike near English Creek Plaza from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for county roadwork.

A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 10 p.m., Zion Road will be closed.

A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

And the eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads remains closed to traffic with a detour in place 24 hours a day until further notice.

Motorists should follow posted detours or seek alternate routes. All advisories are weather permitting. For more information, visit aclink.org.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

