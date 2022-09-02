 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic advisories set for Egg Harbor, Hamilton townships

There will be a series of traffic advisories in Egg Harbor Township and Hamilton Township running into the end of next week, Atlantic County officials announced.

Work is being done by the Transit Turnpike Authority, and it will impact these roads in EHT:

Mill Road: Until further notice, the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads will be closed to traffic with a detour in place 24 hours a day. Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

Steelmanville Road: On Tuesday and Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road. On Thursday and Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., a detour will be in effect and Steelmanville Road will be closed to traffic between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road.

Zion Road: A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Ocean Heights Avenue: A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Bargaintown/Fire Road, EHT

On Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., a detour will be in place in the northbound lane of Bargaintown/Fire Road in EHT between Zion and Mill roads for utility work by the South Jersey Gas. Co. The southbound lane will remain open.

On Wednesday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the northbound detour will be in effect. Northbound motorists are asked to follow the posted detour, plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist. The northbound lane will reopen each evening but close again by 7 a.m. the following morning.

Ocean Heights Avenue, EHT/Hamilton

On Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect in the area of Thelma Avenue. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time according.

On Thursday and Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., a detour will be in effect in the northbound lane between Harbor Avenue and Somers Point-Mays Landing Road. Southbound traffic will be maintained. Northbound motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route. Police will be on site to assist.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

