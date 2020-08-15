road work

Atlantic County officials announced two traffic advisories this week in Egg Harbor Township for work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads will be closed to traffic with a detour in place, weather permitting, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads near the Garden State Parkway bridges, weather permitting, according to the release.

Meanwhile, in Hammonton, a portion of Columbia Road will be closed for about two weeks due to bridge work, Gilmore said Thursday.

Starting Monday and for about two weeks, the portion of the road over the Cedar Branch Bridge will be closed for a bridge decking replacement project, Gilmore said.

Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

