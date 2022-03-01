Traffic advisories issued for Fire, Mill roads in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A one lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Fire Road and various locations between Mill Road and California Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for beam guide repair work.

The work is expected to begin near Hingston Avenue and continue north toward Absecon, weather permitting.

Traffic directors will be on site to assist, but motorists may experience minor delays and should plan accordingly or seek an alternate route, Atlantic County officials said.

Mill Road shutdown

Elsewhere in the township, Mill Road will be closed to eastbound traffic between Patcong Drive and Fire Road starting Monday, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority said. The road will be open only to westbound traffic until late 2022.

Eastbound traffic was detoured off Mill for about 10 months last year to accommodate work on the reconstruction of the bridges that carry the Garden State Parkway over Mill Road. Last fall, when construction on those bridges reached a stage where it was no longer necessary to keep eastbound traffic off the road, the detour was removed and the road reopened. Construction has now progressed to a stage where it is once again necessary to close the road to eastbound traffic, the Turnpike Authority said in a news release.

Mill will be closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic for several hours Monday as the detour is put in place. That work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. on that date, and the road will reopen to westbound traffic at that time, the Turnpike Authority said.

The construction on the Mill Road overpasses is part of an $84 million Turnpike Authority project to improve the parkway between mileposts 30 and 35. The improvements include widening the shoulders, reconstructing and widening eight bridges, upgrading lighting and storm water management facilities, and lengthening the acceleration and deceleration lanes at Interchange 30. Construction began in summer 2020 and is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Mill Road is scheduled to be reopened to eastbound traffic permanently by the end of 2022.

