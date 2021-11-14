 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic advisories in place this week in EHT
0 comments

Traffic advisories in place this week in EHT

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

A set of traffic advisories will continue this week at various locations throughout Atlantic County.

On Monday in Egg Harbor Township, a full detour will be in effect on Zion Road, between English Creek and Asbury avenues, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Starting 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the westbound lane of Zion Road will be closed to traffic between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, with an alternating traffic pattern in the eastbound lane.

Starting 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, the southbound lane of Steelmanville Road will be closed to traffic between Ocean Heights and Blackman roads, with an alternating traffic pattern in the northbound lane.

Starting 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the eastbound lane of Ocean Heights Avenue will be closed to traffic between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, with an alternating traffic pattern in the westbound lane. On Friday, a full detour will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

Starting 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, an alternating traffic pattern/lane shift will be in effect on Tilton Road in EHT between the airport circle and Uibel Avenue for county road improvements.

Starting 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, an alternating lane traffic pattern will be in effect on Egg Harbor/Green Bank Road in Mullica Township, between Green Bank and Clarks Landing roads for county paving work.

All delays are weather permitting. For a complete list of advisories, visit aclink.org.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
Crime

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News