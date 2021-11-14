Traffic advisories in place this week in EHT

A set of traffic advisories will continue this week at various locations throughout Atlantic County.

On Monday in Egg Harbor Township, a full detour will be in effect on Zion Road, between English Creek and Asbury avenues, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Starting 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the westbound lane of Zion Road will be closed to traffic between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, with an alternating traffic pattern in the eastbound lane.

Starting 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, the southbound lane of Steelmanville Road will be closed to traffic between Ocean Heights and Blackman roads, with an alternating traffic pattern in the northbound lane.

Starting 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the eastbound lane of Ocean Heights Avenue will be closed to traffic between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, with an alternating traffic pattern in the westbound lane. On Friday, a full detour will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

Starting 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, an alternating traffic pattern/lane shift will be in effect on Tilton Road in EHT between the airport circle and Uibel Avenue for county road improvements.