Traffic advisories in place this week for Galloway, Hamilton, EHT

Atlantic County issued a series of traffic advisories beginning Tuesday for Galloway, Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Pomona Road in Galloway will be closed to through traffic between Duerer Street and Moss Mill Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for county road work.

On Wednesday, a lane shift/stop-and-go traffic pattern will be in effect on Mill Street in Hamilton Township between Old Harding Highway and Route 40 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work by the South Jersey Gas Co.

Egg Harbor Township has several delays expected this week.

A detour remains in effect 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads.

From Tuesday to Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On the same days, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m..

A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.