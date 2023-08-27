Atlantic County officials announced a series of detours and closures scheduled to begin Monday.
On Monday through Friday, a detour will be in effect on Head of the River Road between Lords Lane and Route 50 in Corbin City and Estell Manor. The detour will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, for county road work.
Weymouth Township
A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect 24 hours a day, from Monday to Friday, on Weymouth Road near mile post 17.3 for county drainage improvements.
Egg Harbor Township
English Creek Avenue: On Wednesday through Friday, a southbound lane shift and a northbound detour will be in effect at Dogwood Avenue and/or High School Drive, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving operations.
NJ Turnpike Authority: Single-lane, alternating traffic patterns will be in effect, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday on these roads:
- Mill Road, between Fire Road and Patcong Drive
- Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road
- Zion Road, between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads
- Ocean Heights Avenue, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads
All advisories are weather pending. Motorists should plan travel time according or seek alternate routes. For more information, go to aclink.org.
