The following traffic advisories will take effect starting Monday in Galloway and Egg Harbor townships, Atlantic County officials said.
In Galloway, a full detour will be in effect on Pomona Road between Liebig Street and Moss Mill Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday for county roadwork. Access to Stockton University via Jimmie Leads Road and Oak Pond Drive will remain available, officials said Friday in a news release.
There are three advisories in place for next week in Egg Harbor Township:
Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Steelmanville Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Zion Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All work is weather permitting.
