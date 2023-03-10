The following traffic advisories will take effect starting Monday in Galloway and Egg Harbor townships and Hammonton, Atlantic County officials said.

In Galloway, a full detour will be in effect on Pomona Road between Liebig Street and Moss Mill Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for county roadwork. Access to Stockton University via Jimmie Leads Road and Oak Pond Drive will remain available, officials said Friday in a news release.

In Hammonton, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern on Third Street will be in place between Wood Street and Old Forks Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for county roadwork.

There are five advisories in place for next week in Egg Harbor Township:

Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Steelmanville Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zion Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Thursday and Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Explorer Lane and just east of Fire Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for county milling and paving work. Local side streets within the work area will be closed, including Fire and Bargaintown roads.

Fire Road: On Tuesday and Wednesday, a detour will be in effect between Mill and Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for county roadwork.

All work is weather permitting. Motorists should expect delays and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.