The following traffic advisories will take effect starting Monday in Galloway and Egg Harbor townships and Hammonton, Atlantic County officials said.
In Galloway, a full detour will be in effect on Pomona Road between Liebig Street and Moss Mill Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for county roadwork. Access to Stockton University via Jimmie Leads Road and Oak Pond Drive will remain available, officials said Friday in a news release.
In Hammonton, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern on Third Street will be in place between Wood Street and Old Forks Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for county roadwork.
There are five advisories in place for next week in Egg Harbor Township:
Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People are also reading…
Steelmanville Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Zion Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Thursday and Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Explorer Lane and just east of Fire Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for county milling and paving work. Local side streets within the work area will be closed, including Fire and Bargaintown roads.
Fire Road: On Tuesday and Wednesday, a detour will be in effect between Mill and Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for county roadwork.
All work is weather permitting. Motorists should expect delays and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.