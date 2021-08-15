Traffic advisories in place Monday, Tuesday in EHT

A pair of traffic advisories are in place for this week in Egg Harbor Township.
On Monday, a single lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Westcoat Road, between Delilah and Mill roads from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Delays may be experienced.
On Monday and Tuesday, lane reductions will be in place in both directs of English Creek Avenue between Black Horse Pike (Route 322) and Delilah Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day. A single lane will be maintained in both directions at all times.
Both delays are for county paving operations and are weather permitting. Motorists should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
— John Russo
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
