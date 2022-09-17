 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic advisories in place for Ventnor, Egg Harbor Township

Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories Friday for next week:

Ventnor

A detour will be in place along Ventnor Avenue from Monday through Friday.

The detour will take place between South Rosborough and South Lafayette avenues from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. The detour will allow for storm drainage work related to an ongoing signalization project, the county said in a news release.

Motorists are asked to follow posted detours, plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

Egg Harbor Township

Mill Road: Until further notice, the eastbound lane of Mill between Fire and Old Zion roads is closed to traffic, with a detour in place 24 hours a day.

Steelmanville Road: From Monday through Friday (except Wednesday), a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Wednesday, work will be done between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Zion Road: A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Ocean Heights Avenue: A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Ocean Heights Avenue: On Monday, motorists may experience delays between English Creek Avenue and Somers Point-Mays Landing Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to a mobile striping operation. Tuesday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between those same two roads from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bargaintown/Fire Road: Monday through Thursday, an evening and overnight detour will be in effect between Mill Road and Central Avenue from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for utility work by South Jersey Gas. Zion Road will be open at Bargaintown Road with an alternating traffic pattern.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

