Traffic advisories in place for Mullica, Galloway

Due to further repair work being needed to the Green Bank bridge over the Mullica River, traffic delays are expected Saturday and Sunday, Atlantic County officials said Friday.
The bridge connects Mullica Township in Atlantic County with Washington Township in Burlington County. Bridge openings for the weekend are scheduled for 7 and 11 a.m., and 2, 4 and 7 p.m. each day.
Galloway Township: Pomona Road will be closed between Duerer Street and Moss Mill Road from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, weather permitting, for paving. Local traffic will be permitted from Duerer Street to Auchter Mulch, but no traffic will be allowed beyond that point.
For a complete list of traffic advisories for Atlantic County roads, visit aclink.org.
— John Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
