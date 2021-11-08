Traffic advisories in place for EHT this week

Atlantic County announced a set of traffic advisories for this week in Egg Harbor Township.

From Monday through Friday, an alternating traffic pattern/lane shift will be in effect on Tilton Road between the airport circle and Uibel Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for county road improvements.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority will also be working in EHT this week through Friday.

The westbound lane of Zion Road will be closed to traffic between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The southbound lane of Steelmanville Road will be closed to traffic between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The eastbound lane of Ocean Heights Avenue will be closed to traffic between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All delays are weather permitting. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time according or seek an alternate route.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

