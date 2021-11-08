Traffic advisories in place for EHT this week

Atlantic County announced a set of traffic advisories for this week in Egg Harbor Township.
From Monday through Friday, an alternating traffic pattern/lane shift will be in effect on Tilton Road between the airport circle and Uibel Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for county road improvements.
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority will also be working in EHT this week through Friday.
The westbound lane of Zion Road will be closed to traffic between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The southbound lane of Steelmanville Road will be closed to traffic between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The eastbound lane of Ocean Heights Avenue will be closed to traffic between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All delays are weather permitting. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time according or seek an alternate route.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.