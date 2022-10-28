 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic advisories in place for Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire and Old Zion roads, remains closed to traffic until further notice, Atlantic County officials said in a series of traffic advisories Friday.

The detour on Mill Road will be in place 24 hours a day. Motorists should follow posted detour signs or seek an alternate route.

More advisories next week (all weather permitting):

Ocean Heights Avenue: On Tuesday and Wednesday, a full detour will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Zion Road: On Wednesday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Steelmanville Road: On Thursday and Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

