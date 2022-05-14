Traffic advisories in place for Egg Harbor Township

A series of traffic advisories will be in place for Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County officials announced Friday.

Until further notice, the eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire and Old Zion roads, will be closed to traffic with a detour in place 24 hours a day. Motorists are asked to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

Zion Road: From Monday to Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. On Wednesday, Zion Road will be closed to all traffic between 2 and 10 p.m.

Steelmanville Road: From Monday to Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday to Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For a complete list of advisories or updates, go to aclink.org.

