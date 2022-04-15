Traffic advisories in place for Egg Harbor Township starting Monday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County officials announced a series of traffic advisories set to begin Monday.
The eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire and Old Zion roads, will be closed to traffic with a detour in place 24 hours a day until further notice. Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road, between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Zion Road will be closed to all traffic from 2 to 10 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists should follow posted detours or seek an alternate route.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All advisories are weather permitting. For more information, go to aclink.org.
