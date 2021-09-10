Traffic advisories in place for Egg Harbor Township next week

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County on Friday announced a series of traffic advisories for Egg Harbor Township next week.

Mill Road: On Monday, a full detour will be in effect between Fire and Old Zion roads from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Tuesday to Sunday, a detour will be in effect 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane.

Zion Road: From Monday to Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Steelmanville Road: From Monday to Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday to Thursday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. On Friday, the same pattern will be in place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All delays are weather permitting. Motorists are advised to plan travel accordingly or seek an alternate route. For more information, visit aclink.org.

