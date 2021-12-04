Traffic advisories in place for Egg Harbor Township next week

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County released a set of traffic advisories for the township effective Monday through Friday.

The westbound lane of Zion Road will be closed to traffic between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an alternating traffic pattern in the eastbound lane.

The southbound lane of Steelmanville Road will be closed to traffic between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an alternating traffic pattern in the northbound lane.

The eastbound lane of Ocean Heights Avenue will be closed to traffic between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an alternating traffic pattern in the westbound lane.

All advisories are weather permitting. For a complete list, visit aclink.org.

