A series of delays and detours are to be expected next week in parts of Egg Harbor Township and Hammonton, Atlantic County officials announced Friday.
All delays are weather pending. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Egg Harbor Township
Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, shoulder closure and/or single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect, between Broadmoor and Turnberry drives, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for county concrete improvements.
Zion Road: From Tuesday through Thursday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect, between Explorer and Village lanes, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for county concrete and minor drainage improvements.
Mill Road: On Monday, a full detour will be in effect, between Fire and Old Zion roads, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Access to Patcong Road for local residents will be available with police on site to assists
Steelmaville Road: On Wednesday and Thursday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hammonton
Third Street: Beginning Wednesday and continuing for about two weeks, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect, between Wood Street and Old Fords Road, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for county road work.
For more information, go to aclink.org.
