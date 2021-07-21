Traffic advisories in place for Egg Harbor Township beginning Thursday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pair of traffic advisories for the township were announced by Atlantic County on Wednesday that will go into effect Thursday.
There will be a detour in the northbound lane of California Avenue 7 a.m.-4 p.m. near the intersection with Fire Road. Additionally, there will be an alternating traffic pattern on Fire Road during this time.
Beginning Thursday and running through Monday, lane reductions will be in effect on English Creek Avenue between the Black Horse Pike and Delilah Road for county road work. The reduction will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
