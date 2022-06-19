Traffic Advisories in Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton

A detour will be in place on Columbia Road in Hammonton from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, according to an Atlantic County traffic advisory.
The detour, necessitated by storm-pipe work, will see drivers use Laurel Avenue and Middle Avenue, or seek out another route.
Several traffic closures also will impact drivers in Egg Harbor Township.
The eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire and Old Zion roads, will be closed until further notice, with a detour in place indefinitely.
Zion Road, between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, will assume a one-lane alternating traffic pattern from 6 a.m. to noon, weather permitting, on Monday. This pattern will remain in effect Tuesday through Friday this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Another one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Blackman Road and Ocean Heights Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, on Monday through Friday. Ocean Heights Avenue, conversely, will be closed between Blackman and Steelmanville roads from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact Chris Doyle
