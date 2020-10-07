Traffic advisories in effect for EHT

Atlantic County officials on Tuesday announced two traffic advisories for Egg Harbor Township over the next two days.
Beginning Thursday, an alternating lane traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads in the vicinity of the Garden State Parkway bridges. The pattern will in effect between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and motorists should plan travel time in anticipation of minor delays.
The eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads will be closed to traffic 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, please visit www.aclink.org.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
