Traffic advisories in effect for Egg Harbor Township this week

Several traffic advisories will be in effect for Egg Harbor Township this week.
A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road. The pattern will be in effect from noon to 3 p.m. Monday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The same traffic pattern will be in place on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, following the same schedule.
Zion Road will see a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads. That pattern will also be in effect from noon to 3 p.m. Monday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
A full list of traffic advisories impacting Atlantic County roads is available at www.aclink.org.
Chris Doyle
