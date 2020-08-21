road work

Atlantic County officials on Friday announced traffic advisories for two county roads this week.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, a detour of the southbound lane of Broadway Avenue in Hammonton will be in effect between Berwyn and Bryn Mawr avenues, according to a news release from Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.

The work for county storm water drainage improvements will be completed weather permitting, according to the release. Northbound traffic will have access via a lane shift around the work zone.

Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the eastbound lane of Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township, between Fire and Old Zion roads, will be closed to traffic, weather permitting, for work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, according to the release.

Officials advised drivers to following posted work zone signs and detours, plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.

