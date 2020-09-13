Road construction at two different sites in Egg Harbor Township from Monday, Sept. 14, through Thursday, Sept. 17, may cause motorists to experience delays.
Ocean Heights
On Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, there will be a single alternating lane of traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mill Road
On Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads, there will be an overnight detour from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
All work is weather dependent and motorists should expect delays or seek an alternate route.
