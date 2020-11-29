Traffic advisories for EHT, Absecon, Galloway

Multiple traffic advisories will be in effect this week in Egg Harbor Township, Absecon and Galloway.
From Monday to Wednesday, a one-lane detour will be in effect in the northbound lane of Pitney Road between Wyoming Avenue in Absecon and Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The southbound lane will remain open to traffic.
In EHT, from Monday to Sunday, a detour will be in effect 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire Road and Old Zion Road, for work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. The westbound lane will remain open to traffic.
There will also be a detour on Zion Road, between Bargaintown Road and Old Zion Road in the vicinity of the Garden State Parkway bridges, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
