Traffic advisories announced for Galloway, Absecon

Two traffic advisories will be in effect Thursday and Friday in Galloway Township and Absecon, Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Tuesday.
In Galloway, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect along Moss Mill Road at the Morse Mill stream for guiderail replacement work from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days.
A shoulder closure in Absecon will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. along the Delilah Road westbound on-ramp at the White Horse Pike for guiderail replacement work.
In both cases, motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, Gilmore said.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
