Traffic advisories announced for Egg Harbor Township
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Several traffic advisories will go into effect for the township this week.

Three of them will begin Monday. From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Wednesday, there will be a small moving lane closure on Ocean Heights Avenue between Mill Road and Leap Street for county milling and pave work.

Additionally, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority will have two one-lane alternating traffic patterns from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. One will be on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, and the other will be on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road.

On Tuesday, California Avenue will be closed at Fire Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for county drainage work. A detour will be posted.

Meanwhile, the detour in the eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads remains in effect 24 hours a day. Motorists should continue following the posted detour route or seek an alternate route.

